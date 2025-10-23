Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group raised National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.75. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $-0.30 per share. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

