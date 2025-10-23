Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $9,639,000. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $184.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $176.58 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.18 and a 52-week high of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

