Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,424 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FJUN opened at $56.03 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

