Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

