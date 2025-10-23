Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 393.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128,547 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,826 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $49,935.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,901.07. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $37,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,863.34. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.82.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

