Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $129.92.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

