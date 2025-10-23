Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in CarMax by 50.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

KMX opened at $43.79 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

