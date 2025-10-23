Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,512 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 315.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 560.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

