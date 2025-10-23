Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 351 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 47,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ATR opened at $130.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.40.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

