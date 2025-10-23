Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VIGI opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

