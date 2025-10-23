Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TM opened at $203.73 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.95. The company has a market cap of $274.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

