Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,257 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Featured Articles

