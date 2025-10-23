Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $423,000 Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $84.03.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $205,318.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 327,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,044.21. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,855.60. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,994 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

