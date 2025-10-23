Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,290 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.09 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

