Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 65,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.The firm had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $420,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,583,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,358,092.52. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $900,866 over the last three months. 9.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

