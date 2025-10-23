Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF $FSEC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEC. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000.

NYSEARCA FSEC opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

