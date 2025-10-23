Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.