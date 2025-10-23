First BanCorp. $FBP Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

