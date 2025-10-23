Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 1,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

About Frasers Centrepoint Trust

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Centrepoint Trust ("FCT") is a leading developer-sponsored retail real estate investment trust ("REIT") and one of the largest suburban retail mall owners in Singapore with assets under management of approximately S$6.9 billion. FCT's property portfolio comprises ten retail malls and an office building located in the suburban regions of Singapore, near homes and within minutes to transportation amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Centrepoint Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Centrepoint Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.