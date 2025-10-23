Gibson Capital LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

GOOGL stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $257.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day moving average is $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

