GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,274,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,654,000 after buying an additional 176,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.