Halliburton Company $HAL Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,620 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after buying an additional 3,178,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $72,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Halliburton by 292.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,208,000 after buying an additional 2,091,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 121.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $83,879,000 after buying an additional 1,815,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

