Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,881 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hayward alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 28.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 51.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $150,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,405,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.