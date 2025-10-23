Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 295 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

