Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,019 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 228,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $257.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

