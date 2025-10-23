Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

