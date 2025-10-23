IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

