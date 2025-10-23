Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 146 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $258.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $265.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

