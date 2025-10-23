JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Bill Few Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.