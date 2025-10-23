JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 9.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $155,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

JPM stock opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $807.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KGI Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

