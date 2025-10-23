JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $807.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

