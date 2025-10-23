JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

