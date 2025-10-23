Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 1,403 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $213.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

