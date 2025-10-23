Legacy Trust Sells 3,018 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Legacy Trust cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Wealth Building LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

