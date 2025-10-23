Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

