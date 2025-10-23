Libra Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $257.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.72. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

