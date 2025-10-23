M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 242 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

NYSE JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

