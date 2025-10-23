M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $257.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

