Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 464 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

