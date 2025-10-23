Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

