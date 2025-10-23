MBL Wealth LLC Sells 298 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

