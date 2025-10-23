Merit Financial Group LLC Has $83.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

