Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 22,428 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $257.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.