Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

META opened at $733.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $744.01 and its 200 day moving average is $687.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,017.50. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,569,365. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

