Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Boosted by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $733.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $744.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.02.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,569,365. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

