Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Reduced by Clarendon Private LLC

Clarendon Private LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.4% of Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at $20,381,832.90. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,569,365 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $925.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $733.41 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.