MGO One Seven LLC Has $26.73 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $807.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

