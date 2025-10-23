MGO Private Wealth LLC Acquires 799 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

