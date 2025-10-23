Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 41,469 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,469 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

