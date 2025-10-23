Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $807.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.